Bridgewater (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Bridgewater remains limited on Miami's injury report with a knee issue, as he hasn't been made available since he started and suffered the injury Week 6 against Minnesota. If the veteran quarterback is eventually unable to gain medical clearance for an eigth consecutive matchup, then rookie Skylar Thompson would serve as Tua Tagovailoa's primary backup this weekend in Buffalo.
More News
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Inactive for SNF•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Considered questionable•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Remains limited•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Won't suit up again•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Considered questionable again•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Limited at practice Wednesday•