Bridgewater (finger/knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Bridgewater approached the Dolphins' postseason opener listed as questionable after practicing in a limited fashion this past week as he continues to work his way back from a dislocated pinkie issue on his throwing hand. While Bridgewater is in uniform against Buffalo on Sunday, he's slated to back up Skylar Thompson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Meanwhile Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) -- who last saw game action in Week 16 -- is still sidelined.
