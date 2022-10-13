Bridgewater (concussion) will be on the field for limited, non-contact participation at Thursday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bridgewater was present for Wednesday's practice, but he didn't take part in any on-field work and was instead limited to light aerobic activities off to the side. His ability to mix into non-contact drills suggests he's advanced to either the third or fourth phase of the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. Head coach Mike McDaniel has already ruled out the possibility of Bridgewater starting a second consecutive game this weekend against the Vikings even though top quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) won't play, but if he's able to put in a full practice Friday, Bridgewater could be cleared to serve as rookie Skylar Thompson's backup Sunday.