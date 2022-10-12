Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Bridgewater will handle backup duties behind Skylar Thompson if he can clear the concussion protocol in time to suit up Sunday against the Vikings, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The Dolphins will proceed through practice this week with the plan of Thompson starting Sunday, with Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) having already been ruled out for a second game in a row and Bridgewater not yet cleared to resume practicing. Per Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com, McDaniel said Bridgewater will be in attendance for Wednesday's practice, but he won't be partaking in any football activities and will instead do only light aerobic work. Bridgewater appears to be in the second phase of the five-step concussion protocol, and since he's unlikely to be a full participant by the end of the week, the Dolphins won't be comfortable starting him Sunday without the benefit of regular practice reps in advance of the game.