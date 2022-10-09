Bridgewater (elbow/head) won't return to Sunday's game against the Jets.
Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Bridgewater being held out for the remainder of Sunday's contest is related to the NFL's new concussion protocol, though there are reports that the QB was able to pass his initial concussion tests. In his absence, Skylar Thompson is handling Miami's signal-caller duties against the Jets.
