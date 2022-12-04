Bridgewater (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Bridgewater is now slated to miss his sixth consecutive contest as a result of the knee injury he sustained back in Week 6 against the Vikings. Rookie Skylar Thompson is in line to serve as Tua Tagovailoa's primary backup quarterback this weekend in San Fransisco.
More News
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Considered questionable again•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Held out again•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Availability up in the air Week 12•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Limited at practice Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Inactive Sunday•