Bridgewater (knee) is inactive for Saturday's matchup against the Bills.
Bridgewater hasn't suited up since suffering a knee injury during Miami's Week 6 loss to Minnesota. In his absence, Skylar Thompson will presumably continue operating as the primary backup behind Tua Tagovailoa.
