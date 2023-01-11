Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Bridgewater (finger/knee) is uncertain for Sunday's wild-card playoff game against the Bills and that Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is ruled out, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Bridgewater was able to suit up for Week 18's win over the Jets, but due to his health, he was limited to a backup role behind Skylar Thompson (undisclosed). With Tagovailoa out and Thompson having looked limited against New York, the Dolphins may prefer to turn to the experienced veteran, but it remains to be seen whether Bridgewater's health will permit him to start without issue Sunday. McDaniel said as of Wednesday the team is preparing as though Thompson will start Sunday, and that Bridgewater won't be "able to get many reps, if any," per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Unless Bridgewater is able to quickly resume handling full practice sessions, Thompson could be the likeliest option to start Sunday's playoff game.