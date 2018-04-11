Dolphins' Terence Garvin: Signing with Miami
Garvin will sign with the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.
Garvin appeared in 15 games for Seattle in 2017 -- starting three of them -- and ultimately played a career-high 198 defensive snaps, which he translated into 25 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He'll need to carve out a more significant role with the Dolphins in order to attain IDP relevance, however.
More News
-
Seahawks' Terence Garvin: Exits with concussion•
-
Seahawks' Terence Garvin: Gearing up for Sunday's game•
-
Seahawks' Terence Garvin: Full participant Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Terence Garvin: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Seahawks' Terence Garvin: Doubtful for Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Terence Garvin: Signs with Seattle•
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...