Garvin will sign with the Dolphins, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports.

Garvin appeared in 15 games for Seattle in 2017 -- starting three of them -- and ultimately played a career-high 198 defensive snaps, which he translated into 25 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble. He'll need to carve out a more significant role with the Dolphins in order to attain IDP relevance, however.