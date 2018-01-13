Fede had 15 tackles and one fumble recovery in 16 games for Miami this season.

Fede may have played in every game but it was sparingly as he was used as depth along the defensive line. The 2017 season was his last under his rookie contract and he is scheduled to be a free agent on March 14. He could look for more playing time with another organization.

