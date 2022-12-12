Armstead (pectoral) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Armstead was unavailable against the 49ers last week but logged two limited practice sessions this week. He should serve as Miami's starting left tackle Sunday.
More News
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Draws questionable tag•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Isn't suiting up, as anticipated•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Likely to miss Week 13•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Chance to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Should return this season•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Has pectoral strain•