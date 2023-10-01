Armstead (back) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Bills.
Miami is getting their All-Pro tackle back this Sunday after he missed the past two weeks with back, knee and ankle issues. The 32-year-old's return makes the Dolphins' offense even scarier, as the team already led the league in points per game without Armstead.
