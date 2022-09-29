Armstead (toe) is listed as active for Thursday's game against the Bengals.
Armstead has been dealing with a nagging toe injury for the last few weeks, although he's managed to play in every game this season. After coming into the game day with a questionable tag for the third consecutive week, the left tackle will suit up and start in the Thursday night matchup against Cincinnati. Expect Greg Little or Larnel Coleman to relieve Armstead if he suffers any setbacks.
