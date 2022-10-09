Armstead is active for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Armstead will once again play through a lingering toe issue that's caused him to be listed as questionable ahead of three straight contests. Despite the injury, Armstead has started at left tackle in each of the first four games of the season and will do so again in Week 5.
