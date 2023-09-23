Armstead (back/ankle/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Armstead didn't practice before being ruled out ahead of the Dolphins' season opener at the Chargers. During Week 2 prep, he logged limited sessions Wednesday through Friday, but he was handed a questionable tag and eventually deemed inactive this past Sunday in New England. Armstead again operated with a cap on his reps this week, so it remains to be seen whether or not he'll be able to make his season debut Sunday.