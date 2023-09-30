Armstead (back) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against Buffalo.
The 32-year-old has a chance to suit up this coming Sunday, as he's gone from not participating at Wednesday's practice to limited participation Thursday and Friday. If Armstead is held out for the third time this year, Kendall Lamm will likely assume the starting left tackle duties.
