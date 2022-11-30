Armstead (pectoral) still has a chance to play Sunday against the 49ers, according to head coach Mike McDaniel, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Armstead left Sunday's win over the Texans early with what was determined to be a strained pectoral muscle. The assumption was he'd be out for at least Week 13 against San Francisco, but McDaniels is being more optimistic than that stating, "as long as there's nothing keeping him from hurting his team or himself, he'll be out there." Whether playing with a strained pectoral could be detrimental to Armstead's health is the question. With Austin Jackson's (ankle) status also in doubt for the game, the Dolphins are in danger of missing both of their starting tackles. Brandon Shell would likely be the first man up to draw a start in either's place, with Greg Little next in line if both were to miss.