Armstead (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday.
The All-Pro tackle is in line to return this Sunday, and it now seems as if he's had enough time to move past his knee issue. Armstead will return to a Dolphins offensive line that's given up only 12 sacks all year, which is tied for third-best in the NFL thus far.
