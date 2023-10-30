Armstead (knee), who was placed on injured reserve Oct. 6, will travel with the Dolphins to Germany for their Week 9 contest against the Chiefs, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Wolfe notes that the fact that Armstead is traveling with the team indicates that his 21-day practice window could open sometime this week. He's already missed the minimum four games while on IR and is eligible to be activated ahead of Sunday's game. The standout left tackle missed the Dolphins' first two games of the season with leg and back injuries before sustaining the knee injury in Miami's Week 4 loss to the Bills.