Armstead (leg) was absent from the media portion of Wednesday's practice, Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated reports.
Armstead missed two plays during the season opener against the Patriots on Sunday, but he returned to action after a brief stint in the medical tent. His absence from practice is certainly concerning, but the Dolphins may have just been giving their veteran offensive tackle some rest after he got banged up during Week 1. Regardless, Miami's official injury report should provide further clarity on his availability for Week 2.
