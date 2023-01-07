Armstead (toe/pectoral/knee/hip) is listed as doubtful to play Saturday against the Jets.
Armstead was sidelined for each practice during Week 17 prep before being ruled inactive ahead of last Sunday's loss to the Patriots. The 31-year-old then logged three more DNPs ahead of this Sunday's regular-season finale, so it appears his next best chance to return would come if Miami is able to secure a playoff berth Week 18. In his likely absence, expect Greg Little to step in as Miami's starting left tackle.
