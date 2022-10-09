Armstead (toe) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game versus the Jets, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Armstead was ruled active after coming into Sunday's game with a lingering toe issue, which will apparently sideline him for the second half of this contest. The three-time Pro Bowler will look to return heading into next week's game against Minnesota on Oct. 16.
