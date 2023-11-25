Armstead left Miami's victory over the Jets on Friday due to a quad injury, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Armstead departed in the third quarter and was initially deemed questionable to return, but he never got back into the game. Head coach Mike McDaniel didn't have an update on the left tackle following the contest, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald, so the seriousness of his quad issue is uncertain. Right tackle Austin Jackson was ejected from Friday's victory, so both Kendall Lamm and Kion Smith were pressed into action.