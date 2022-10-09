Armstead (toe) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Armstead was listed as questionable with a toe issue before being ruled active ahead of Sunday's contest, and he appears to have aggravated this lingering issue during the first half. The 31-year-old started each of the first four games this season, leaving Brandon Shell to step in at left tackle for the time being.
