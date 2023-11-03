Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Friday that he's "very optimistic" that Armstead (knee) will be available Sunday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Armstead, who has yet to be activated from injured reserve, was able to log limited practice sessions both Wednesday and Thursday. The All-Pro tackle has been sidelined since the Dolphins' Week 4 loss to the Bills, and if he is able to suit up this Sunday, Kendall Lamm (who filled in for Armstead) would serve as his backup once again.