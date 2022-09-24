Armstead (toe) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Armstead played through the toe issue in Week 2, though he was unable to practice at all this week. His absence would be a big blow to Miami's offensive line, and Greg Little would likely be forced to take over at left tackle.
