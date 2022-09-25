Armstead (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Armstead played through the toe issue in Week 2, but he didn't practice at all ahead of Week 3 and was deemed questionable. However, he's good to go and will still slot in as the team's starting left tackle during Sunday's showdown against the Bills defense, which is down key members of their secondary but still boasts an elite pass rush led by Von Miller.
