Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Armstead (ankle) will get a chance to show he can suit up in Week 14, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Armstead left Sunday's win at Washington early after sustaining an ankle injury, but he apparently avoided any severe issue. Miami's injury reports this week will be the best indicator of his potential availability for Monday versus the Titans.
