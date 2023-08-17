Armstead (leg) will not require surgery and will work to be ready for Week 1, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
After being carted off the field at Thursday's practice, this is about as positive of a result the Dolphins could have hoped for. The 4-time Pro Bowl left tackle played and started 13 games in 2022. He only recorded two holding and two false start penalties the entire season.
