Armstead (knee) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Texans.
The starting left tackle aggravated a lingering knee injury in last week's win over the Jets and was not able to practice all week. Armstead has started all 12 games he's played in this season. Patrick Paul, Jackson Carman and Ryan Hayes could see action in his place.
