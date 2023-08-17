Armstead's (hip/leg) injury is not believed to be serious, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
According to Louis-Jacques, Armstead will undergo further testing, but it sounds like the veteran left tackle has avoided a serious injury after being forced to leave Thursday's practice on a cart.
