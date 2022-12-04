Armstead (pectoral) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
As expected, Armstead will now miss this weekend's matchup versus San Fransisco as a result of the strained pectoral muscle he sustained in the Week 12 matchup against Houston. With Austin Jackson (ankle) also ruled out Sunday, Brandon Shell and Greg Little are in line to serve as Miami's two starting tackles.
