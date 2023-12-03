Armstead is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Commanders after sustaining an ankle injury, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Armstead was dealing with a quadriceps injury he sustained in Week 12 against the Dolphins, but managed to suit up for Sunday's contest. Kion Smith is in at left tackle in Armstead's place with Kendall Lamm active but dealing with a back injury.
