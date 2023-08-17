Armstead (hip/leg) exited Thursday's practice early on a cart, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Armstead, one of the best LTs in the league and the pillar of Miami's O-line, is perhaps as pivotal to coach Mike McDaniel's offensive functionality as the likes of Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. The veteran Pro Bowler was injured in the first play of 11-on-11 drills, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. The severity of Armstead's injury remains undisclosed at this time, but if he were to miss significant time it would have drastic repercussions for the Dolphins' fantasy prospects across the board.