Armstead has exited Sunday's game against the Bills with a hip injury.
Armstead's potential absence for the remainder of the game would certainly be bad news for the Dolphins' offensive line. The veteran offensive tackle came in the game questionable, but that was due to a toe injury. With Brandon Shell (knee) and Kendall Lamm (ankle) both inactive, the team is already thin at the position. Geron Christian will likely take over for Armstead while he is out.
