Armstead (pectoral) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Armstead practiced for the first time of the week Friday, turning in a limited session. That keeps the door open for him to play Sunday against the 49ers, although that still appears unlikely. If Armstead were to miss, Greg Little would likely take over at left tackle.
