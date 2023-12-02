Armstead has drawn a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Armstead injured his quadriceps in the Dolphins' Week 12 matchup with the Jets and was subsequently considered week-to-week. He was a limited participant at practice all week, so it appears he might be progressing quicker than originally expected. Still, final confirmation on his status in Washington will come closer to kickoff. Kendall Lamm and Kion Smith are candidates to replace him at left tackle if needed.