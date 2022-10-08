Armstead (toe) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jets, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Armstead didn't practice at all this week due to a lingering toe issue, but he still has a chance to suit up Sunday. Despite being listed as questionable twice, he's yet to miss a game this season. However, if he's sidelined for Week 5, expect Greg Little or Larnel Coleman to step into a starting role.
