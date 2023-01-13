Armstead (toe) is questionable for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Bills, Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Armstead didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a toe injury that sidelined him for Week 18. He returned as a limited participant Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up Sunday, but he's one of three Miami offensive tackles listed as questionable, making it unclear who'll start the wild-card matchup.
