Armstead (toe) is questionable for Sunday's wild-card matchup against the Bills, Adam H. Beasley of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Armstead didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a toe injury that sidelined him for Week 18. He returned as a limited participant Friday, giving himself a chance to suit up Sunday, but he's one of three Miami offensive tackles listed as questionable, making it unclear who'll start the wild-card matchup.

