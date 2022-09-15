Armstead (toe) was limited at practice Thursday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Armstead's been dealing with a toe injury since the season opener against the Patriots on Sunday, which led to him watching Wednesday's practice from the sidelines. His return to Thursday's session is a promising sign that he is trending in the right direction. The 31-year-old left tackle's participation during Friday's practice should hopefully bring clarity regarding Armstead's status for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens.

