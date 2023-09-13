Coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that Armstead (leg) will get a little work in at practice, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Armstead, who missed Week 1 due to a leg injury, may go down as a "limited" participant on Wednesday's injury report. McDaniel said that if all goes well Wednesday, the star left tackle could ramp up his activity Thursday and Friday, an outcome that would bode well for his chances of taking the field Week 2 versus the Patriots.