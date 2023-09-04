Coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Armstead (leg) will not practice but is ""progressing well," Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.
Armstead continues to work to be available for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Cardinals, but time is running out for him to resume practicing. If the star left tackle isn't able to play in Los Angeles, Kendall Lamm will stand to take his place in the starting lineup.
More News
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Hopeful for Week 1•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Injury not believed to be serious•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Leaves practice on cart•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Cleared to practice•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Should be ready for season•
-
Dolphins' Terron Armstead: Placed on PUP list•