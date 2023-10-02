Armstead, who suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Bills, will be out for a matter of "weeks, not days," according to head coach Mike McDaniel, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Armstead will be out against the Giants, but he will return this season. McDaniels added. The news isn't necessarily surprising considering the star offensive tackle left the stadium on crutches, although it's still a significant blow to Miami's offensive line, especially on the heels of a rough divisional loss to Buffalo. Kendall Lamm will be the man at left tackle for the Dolphins while Armstead is out, however long that may be.