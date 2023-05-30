Armstead (hip) hasn't yet been a participant in Miami's offseason activities, Omar Kelly of SI.com reports.
Armstead has faced durability concerns throughout his NFL career, so it appears the Dolphins are taking extra precautions with his offseason activity level. The Pro Bowl left tackle may not see much action until training camp, if that holds true. The veteran exited Miami's wild-card loss to the Bills back in January due to a hip issue but was able to return in the second half, though he missed four contests entirely due to injury. As such, the Dolphins added extra depth at tackle in the form of Isaiah Wynn (foot) and Kendall Lamm this offseason.
