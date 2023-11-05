Armstead (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany.

The standout left tackle will return to the lineup after spending the minimum four games on injured reserve while recovering from a knee injury. Though he may be less than 100 percent healthy after he was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, even a compromised version of Armstead probably represents an upgrade at left tackle over Kendall Lamm, who will move back to a swing tackle role after starting the past four contests.