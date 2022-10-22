Armstead (toe) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Steelers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Armstead was only able to practice in limited fashion on Thursday and was sidelined the rest of the week. He appears to be trending towards a true game-time decision. With little depth available on the offensive line, Miami would likely look to their practice squad if he is ultimately unable to go.
