Armstead is listed as questionable for Thursday's Week 13 game against Green Bay due to a knee injury, but there is optimism that the offensive lineman will be able to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

This is the third straight week that Armstead has been deemed questionable heading into game day due to the knee issue, but the injury hasn't cost him a game so far. He appears to be trending toward being able to suit up Thanksgiving Day on a short week, though his status may not be officially announced until around 90 minutes prior to the 8:20 PM ET kickoff. Armstead missed the first two days of practice this week but was estimated as a limited participant during Wednesday's walkthrough session.