Armstead (toe) is inactive Sunday against the Vikings, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Armstead was unable to finish last Sunday's loss to the Jets, and he'll be unable to go Sunday after missing practice all week. He did meet with a specialist earlier in the week, but it is unclear what actions may need to be taken to get him back on the field in future weeks. In his absence, Brandon Shell will likely get the start at left tackle.
