Armstead (knee) was placed on injured reserve Friday.
Armstead will miss a minimum of four games due to this injury, so the earliest he could return would be Week 9 in Kansas City. Kendall Lamm started at left tackle in Miami's first two games of the season when Armstead was sidelined by leg and back injuries, so Lamm will likely move into a starting role again while Armstead's sidelined.
