Armstead confirmed Wednesday that he intends to suit up for the 2024 season as a member of the Dolphins, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Armstead said after Miami's wild-card round playoff exit that he'd consider retirement as a possible option this offseason, but the Pro Bowl left tackle will run it back heading into his age-33 season. Durability has always been a question for Armstead, and he's now played just eight, 13 and 10 games in the last three seasons. Still, Armstead remains a standout when on the field, so his commitment for the 2024 campaign is good news for the Dolphins' offense.